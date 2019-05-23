West Bengal bypolls: BJP ahead in four seats, TMC in three

In consonance with its surge in polls in West Bengal, the BJP is also striding ahead in four of the eight Assembly seats, where byelections were held following one death and seven resignations, according to the sources.

The All (AITC) is leading in three seats, while the is ahead in one.

In Bhatpara, where polls were disrupted due to widespread violence on May 19, Pawan Kumar Singh of the BJP is leading by 35,281 votes against AITC candidate Madan Mitra, a former in the state.

Singh is the son of BJP's Barrackpore constituency candidate Arjun Singh, who vacated the Bhatpara seat before filing nomination for the

Miffed at being denied a ticket by party supremo Mamata Banerjee, the Bhatpara MLA left the TMC and switched to the BJP after the announcement of the

In Uluberia, AITC candidate is ahead of BJP's Pratyush Mandal by 9,973 votes.

Ali, an from Basirhat constituency, was denied a ticket from his sitting seat by Banerjee.

He was instead fielded from seat by the TMC supremo.

In Darjeeling, of the BJP is leading by 15,800 votes against Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) Binoy Tamang, who is fighting as an with AITC support.

Joyel Murmu of the BJP is leading by 9,766 votes against of AITC in Habibpur.

In Islampur, AITC candidate is leading against S Mandal of the BJP by 20,926 votes.

Shafiul of the is leading against Goutam Roy of the AITC by 8,377 votes in Kandi.

In seat, BJP's Ashish Kumar Biswas is leading by 13,527 against Prathama Ranjan Bose of the Congress, while in Nowda, (Khan) of the AITC is leading by 20,684 against of the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)