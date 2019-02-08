People will punish BJP, BJD for making false promises: Cong

The opposition Friday cautioned both and BJD of losing the upcoming elections for making false promises to the people.

"This time you ( and BJD) will not succeed as the political wind has started blowing in a changed direction," of Opposition of said while initiating a debate on the Odisha Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2019 in the Assembly.

Mishra accused both and of making false promises before elections and fooling the people.

"You (Modi and Patnaik) cannot fool all people all the time," he said, adding that people have this time decided to punish those who gave false assurances.

The said that the time has passed when leaders got votes despite not meeting any of their poll promises.

"Now, the people are aware and they will not allow leaders to cheat them for one more time," he said.

Mishra said had assured jobs for two crore youths every year, one-and-half time the price of input cost on agricultural produce, Rs 15 lakh to every citizen's and return of black money which were never met.

Mishra also said that Naveen Patnaik had promised 35 per cent irrigation facilities in each block of the state, free power to farmers, better education and health for the people, which was never fulfilled.

"While there is no in schools, no doctors in hospitals and no drinking water in villages, the farmers are denied of water for agriculture. All the promises made by the ruling BJD in its manifesto have not been kept. Therefore, the people will this time change their mood," Mishra said.

Mishra also criticised the state's much hyped farmers' welfare scheme KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation).

"How can you identify share croppers when there is no such legislation in the state? Odisha Land Reform Act has not been amended and therefore, the government will not be able to identify share croppers," he said.

Mishra also said the government would not be able to correctly identify the small and marginal farmers according to The Hindu Succession Act.

According to the provisions of KALIA scheme, each household will get Rs 5,000 per crop as agricultural assistance.

Slamming the for not announcing bonus on paddy procurement, Mishra said while the farmers of neighbouring are getting Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy, Odisha farmers get only Rs 1,750.

Claiming that the Congress' assurance of farm loan waiver along with enhanced price on paddy would actually benefit farmers, Mishra said: "The Congress governments have waived farm loans in Chhattisgarh, and We will do it in Odisha if the party returns to power after 2019 elections."



Mishra was blamed the BJP-led central government and for degradation of different constitutional bodies like the and

"People will not tolerate central government's interference in autonomous bodies. We are heading for danger under the government," he said.

