Perarivalan's mom begins campaign to seek support from people

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Seeking people's support for premature release of her son Perarivalan and six others convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Arputhammal Thursday began a campaign across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters here, she said that even after four-and-a-half months of the Supreme Court order to consider the mercy petition, the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has not taken any step in that regard.

In the wake of this, she said she decided on the statewide campaign to garner the support of the people and her campaign would go on till the Governor issues the release order.

Asked if she was willing to meet the Governor, Arputhammal said she had met him sometime back and he had reportedly told her he would take steps for her son's release, but he has not till now.

All political parties, be it ruling or opposition, have been supporting her in the struggle to get Perarivalan released, she said adding that she was told that the Central government cannot interfere in the matter.

Stating that she and her family members were eager to celebrate Pongal with Perarivalan but that didn't happen, she said, ''I expect to celebrate Pongal with my son at least next year.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 20:50 IST

