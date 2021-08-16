Petitions to probe Pegasus spyware based on 'conjectures': Govt tells SC

-
ALSO READ
SC asks parties to avoid 'parallel debates' on social media over Pegasus
Only PM can answer, why is he silent: P Chidambaram on Pegasus row
Pakistan voices 'serious concern' over reports about Pegasus spyware
Mexico: $300 million in Israeli spyware spending included kickbacks
Pegasus is Israeli weapon, Centre used it against India: Rahul Gandhi
-
The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations is based on "conjectures, surmises" and unsubstantiated media reports and a group of experts will examine all issues raised.
In an affidavit filed before a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, the government said its position on the alleged Pegasus snooping has already been clarified in Parliament by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
"A bare perusal of the captioned petition and other connected petitions makes it clear that the same are based on conjectures and surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material," the affidavit said.
With a view to dispel any wrong narrative spread by certain vested interests and with an object of examining the issues raised, it said, the government will constitute a committee of experts.
During the brief hearing, the bench said it will take up the matter at the end of board of the day's business.
On August 10, the top court had taken exception to "parallel proceedings and debates" on social media on the snooping row by some petitioners and said that there must be some discipline and they must have "some faith in the system".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU