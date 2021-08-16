Atal Bihari Vajpayee was embodiment of good governance: Venkaiah Naidu

-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, saying he was truly an embodiment of good governance.
Vajpayee, the first BJP prime minister, had passed away on this day in 2018.
Recalling Vajpayee's words that India is not a piece of land but a living entity, the vice president said the BJP veteran was a visionary statesman, a great parliamentarian, an outstanding orator, distinguished litterateur and a celebrated poet.
"Vajpayee ji selflessly dedicated his entire life in the service of our great nation, he was truly an embodiment of good governance. His sterling contribution to nation-building will always be remembered," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
