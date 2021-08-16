India records 32,937 new Covid-19 cases, 417 deaths overnight

India's caseload mounted to 3,22,25,513 on Monday with 32,937 fresh infections, while the active cases came down to 3,81,947, the lowest in 145 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,31,642 as 417 more people succumbed to COVID-19, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The 3,81,947 active cases, down from 3,85,336 on Sunday, comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections in the country, the lowest since March last year. The national recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.79 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent for the last 21 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.01 per cent, it said.

So far, 3,14,11,924 people have recuperated from COVID-19. The case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it added.

As many as 11,81,212 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 49,48,05,652.

Cumulatively, 54.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India's caseload crossed the grim milestones of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

