Petrol, diesel, gold and silver set to be dearer

-
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman inspects fire mishap site at Aero India show in Bengaluru
Additional tax deduction of Rs 1.50 lakh on interest on home loans taken up to Mar 2020 proposed
Ram temple; Have faith in govt, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman exhorts states to work in cohesion with centre on economic goals
Firms with turnover of Rs 400 cr to pay lower 25 pc corporate tax: FM
-
A large number of items including petrol, diesel, gold, silver, cigarettes, fully-imported cars and split air conditioners (ACs) will become more expensive due to hike in taxes, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2019-20.
At the same time certain items such as electric vehicle components, camera module and charger of mobile phones and set-top boxes will become cheaper. Following is a list of items that will become costlier:
> Petrol and diesel
> Cigarettes, hookah and chewing tobacco
> Gold and silver
> Fully-imported cars
> Split air-conditioners
> Loudspeakers
> Digital video recorders
> Imported books
> CCTV cameras
> Cashew Kernels
> Imported plastics
> Raw materials for manufacture of soap
> Vinyl flooring, tiles
> Optical fibre
> Ceramic tiles and wall tiles
> Imported stainless steel products
> Imported auto parts
> Newsprint and paper for newspaper and magazines
> Marble slabs
> Mountings for furniture
Following is the list of items that will become cheaper:
> Electric vehicle components
> Camera module and charger of mobile phones
> Set top box
> Import of defence equipment, not manufactured in India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU