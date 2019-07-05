JUST IN
Petrol, diesel, gold and silver set to be dearer

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A large number of items including petrol, diesel, gold, silver, cigarettes, fully-imported cars and split air conditioners (ACs) will become more expensive due to hike in taxes, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2019-20.

At the same time certain items such as electric vehicle components, camera module and charger of mobile phones and set-top boxes will become cheaper. Following is a list of items that will become costlier:

> Petrol and diesel


> Cigarettes, hookah and chewing tobacco

> Gold and silver

> Fully-imported cars

> Split air-conditioners

> Loudspeakers

> Digital video recorders

> Imported books

> CCTV cameras

> Cashew Kernels

> Imported plastics

> Raw materials for manufacture of soap

> Vinyl flooring, tiles

> Optical fibre

> Ceramic tiles and wall tiles

> Imported stainless steel products

> Imported auto parts

> Newsprint and paper for newspaper and magazines

> Marble slabs

> Mountings for furniture

Following is the list of items that will become cheaper:

> Electric vehicle components

> Camera module and charger of mobile phones

> Set top box

> Import of defence equipment, not manufactured in India.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 15:05 IST

