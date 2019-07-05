Petrol, diesel, gold and silver set to be dearer

A large number of items including petrol, diesel, gold, silver, cigarettes, fully-imported cars and split air conditioners (ACs) will become more expensive due to hike in taxes, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2019-20.

At the same time certain items such as electric vehicle components, camera module and charger of mobile phones and set-top boxes will become cheaper. Following is a list of items that will become costlier:



> Petrol and diesel



> Cigarettes, hookah and chewing tobacco> Gold and silver> Fully-imported cars> Split air-conditioners> Loudspeakers> Digital video recorders> Imported books> CCTV cameras> Cashew Kernels> Imported plastics> Raw materials for manufacture of soap> Vinyl flooring, tiles> Optical fibre> Ceramic tiles and wall tiles> Imported stainless steel products> Imported auto parts> Newsprint and paper for newspaper and magazines> Marble slabs> Mountings for furnitureFollowing is the list of items that will become cheaper:> Electric vehicle components> Camera module and charger of mobile phones> Set top box> Import of defence equipment, not manufactured in India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)