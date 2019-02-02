Petronet in talks to use natural gas as feedstock for power

Petronet LNG Limited Saturday said talks were being held with officials of two power plants in Kerala on using natural gas as feedstock in place of diesel and naphtha.
Chairman and managing director of Petronet Prabhat Singh said at a meet-the-press programme that the company has offered gas at affordable price to BSESpower plant powered by diesel and to NTPC's Rajiv Gandhi combined cycle power plant powered by naphtha to generate electricity.
The company has set up south India's first LNG receiving, regasification and re-loading terminal with nameplate capacity of 5 MMTPA (million metric tonne per annum) here.
The terminal area is situated in the special economic zone (SEZ) of Puthuvypeen near the entrance to the Cochin Port.
