HIGHLIGHTS AT 2150 HOURS

Following are the top at 2145 hours:



NATION



DEL36 CBI-DIRECTOR-2NDLD APPOINTMENTFormer Police appointed CBINew Delhi: Ending speculation, the government appointed former as the of (CBI), weeks after controversial removal of from the post.

BOM3 MH-ARREST-2ND LD TELTUMBDE



Court terms Anand Teltumbde's arrest illegal, orders release



Pune: In an embarrassment for the Pune police, a sessions court here termed Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde's arrest in the Elgar Parishad case as "illegal", and ordered that he should be released immediately.

CAL31 WB-LD MODI



Mamata govt 'killing' people's aspirations,indulging in extortion: Modi



Thakurnagar/Durgapur: mounted a no-holds-barred attack on West Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "killing" the aspirations of the middle class and claiming her party TMC was known for "Triple T--Trinamool Tolabaji Tax", a reference to organised extortion. By and



CAL24 WB-MAMATA-CITIZENSHIP BILL



Will oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Centre will have to withdraw it: Mamata



Kolkata: West Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo said her party would oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, and demanded that the BJP-led government at the Centre withdraw the contentious piece of legislation.

CAL28 WB-MODI-RALLY-LD COMMOTION



Stampede-like situation forces Modi to cut short his speech at rally



Thakurnagar (WB): cut short his speech at a rally here in North 24 district after a stampede-like situation broke out at the venue in which many people were injured.

CAL27 WB-MAMATA-MODI



Modi, Rajnath should worry about winning own seats before talking of Bengal: Mamata



Kolkata: West Chief Minister said and should worry about winning their own Lok Sabha seats before dreaming of victory in

CAL26 POL-WB-LD RAJNATH



Centre will use technology to seal B'desh borders in Bengal, Assam: Rajnath



Falakata/ (WB): Union said the Centre will use technology to seal the international borders with in and through an integrated border management system.

MDS2 TN-HONOUR-VICTIM-SUSPENSION



Honour killing survivor sacked for remarks against Constitution



Udhagamandalam (TN): Kausalya, an honour killing survivor, was sacked by the Wellington for her alleged remarks against the country's Constitution, official sources said.

DEL3 DEF-RIFLE



approves procurement of 73,000 assault rifles from US



New Delhi: In major move towards infantry modernisation, the has cleared a long-pending proposal of the to procure around 73,000 assault rifles from the US under fast track mode, official sources said.

LEGAL



LGB6 MH-ARREST-3RD LD TELTUMBDE



Court terms Anand Teltumbde's arrest illegal, orders release



Pune: Within hours of Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde's arrest in the Elgar Parishad case, a local court held Pune Police's action had violated the Supreme Court's order and he should be released immediately.

LGD9 DL-COURT-2NDLD VADRA



Money laundering case: court grants interim bail to Robert Vadra, directs him to join probe



New Delhi: A court granted interim bail till February 16 to in a money-laundering case and asked him to appear before the and cooperate in the investigation.

BUISNESS



DEL20 ED-ICICI VIDEOCON-CASE



ICICI-Videocon: ED files money laundering case



New Delhi: The (ED) has registered a criminal case of money laundering against former ICICI Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, promoter Venugopal Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by the to the group, officials said.

FOREIGN



DEL15 MEA-INDIAN STUDENTS-2NDLD US



issues 'demarche' to on detention of Indian students in US



New Delhi/Washington: issued a demarche to the in New Delhi, expressing concern over the detention of 129 Indian students in the US, and sought immediate consular access to them.

SPORTS



SPO-DAVIS-LD-IND



No grass effect: beat 3-1 to make World Finals



Kolkata: India lived up to their reputation in doubles but that was not enough as secured a 3-1 triumph after winning the first reverse singles on to storm into the first-ever World Finals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)