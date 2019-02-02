Man arrested for killing pregnant girlfriend in Jammu

Police Saturday claimed to have solved a "blind" case with the arrest of a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend, an said.

The partially decomposed body of a pregnant woman, identified as Gudia, was found dumped under a heap of stones in Bermini Nallah at Sunjwan in the outskirts of Jammu city on January 30, he said.

Police started inquest proceedings which revealed that the woman, a resident of Bihar, was missing from her rented accommodation at Malik Market Bathindi since January 4.

"During the course of enquiry and after examination of witnesses and other relevant evidences, police zeroed in on one suspect of Divyapura in Madhya Pradesh, presently putting up at Malik Market," the said.

During interrogation, Ahirwar confessed that he killed his girlfriend by strangulating her and later dumped her body in a drain, he said.

"The motive was to get rid of the woman who was pregnant out their illicit relationship which lasted for more than five years," the said, adding that the culprit had married another girl from his native place in 2017.

Accordingly, the inquest proceeding got converted into a case of murder, rape and disappearance of the evidence under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, he added.

