Pfizer Q4 net up 4.74 pc to Rs 109.47 cr

Pharma firm Pfizer Tuesday reported a 4.74 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 109.47 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 104.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to the BSE.
Revenue from operations for the March quarter stood at Rs 535.66 crore. It was at Rs 519.95 crore for the year-ago period.
For the entire 2018-19, net profit stood at Rs 429.05 crore as against Rs 360.07 crore for the previous financial year.
Revenue from operations for the last fiscal stood at Rs 2,081.50 crore. It was Rs 1,980.19 crore for 2017-18.
The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 22.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2019.
Shares of Pfizer Tuesday settled at Rs 3,281.35 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.96 per cent from its previous close.
