/ -- A leading developer of Pune, Pharande Spaces, has acquired a large land parcel in the pristine environs of at Urse Central just three kilometres from the on the Expressway. Pharande Spaces are soon to launch a 247-acre fully integrated township at the site and have named their project Vaarivana which means 'a forest of clouds'.

The Vaarivana site at has a strong connection with history. was the land of the Mavale, the hardy men whom Shivaji led into a daring adventure in the 17th century. Many of Shivaji's comrades (and, later, a number of his soldiers) came from the Maval region in district's western mountains. Steeped in history with Karla Caves, Lohgad and Bhaje in close proximity, Maval is also blessed with a pleasant climate round the year and boasts of picture-perfect natural surroundings. The as well as Lonavala are within the region.

To celebrate the connect with the Maval region, Pharande Spaces plans to launch Vaarivana celebrating this historical connect. A specially curated Maval Experience Theme Night is scheduled for February 28, 2019 and will provide an opportunity to the prospective buyers to experience the music, the cuisine and the culture of those times amidst the nature of Maval. The event is being hosted by Pharande Spaces under the aegis of the - (NAR) and the Professional Realtors of (PROP).

Vaarivana is a smartly designed township that has just horizontal development - no high-rises and only 4 bedroom independent villas and 3 bedroom twin villas on offer. A mere 20 minute drive from the IT hub of Hinjawadi as well as the industrial hub of makes it a smart alternative to leave behind the cluttered concrete towers and start living in a bungalow. The connect with history and being one with nature is a bonus.

About Pharande Spaces



Pharande Spaces is one of the leading and construction companies in Pimpri-Chinchwad and The group has created landmarks across prime locations in PCMC, Pune and is one of the most trusted brands. The group's belief in transparent and ethical trade practices, customer-centric approach, innovation and commitment to quality has earned it enormous trust and goodwill of its customers. Currently, the group has ongoing projects in PCMC's prime locations such as Moshi, Spine Road, Punawale and Ravet.

Projects like Woodsville, Puneville, Celestial City and L-Axis developed by are landmark destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)