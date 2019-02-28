Chinese rights lawyer disappears on prison release date

The wife of a prominent Chinese says he has disappeared on the day of his scheduled release from prison.

says her husband Jiang Tianyong's whereabouts Thursday are unknown. She says supporters arrived at his jailhouse in central province only to be told that he had already been picked up and taken away by unknown individuals.

Jin told from her home in that Jiang's sister and father have also been missing since Wednesday afternoon, when they were supposed to have been escorted to the prison by state security agents.

Jiang defended politically sensitive clients like blind He was sentenced to two years in prison in 2017 on the vague charge of inciting subversion of state power.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)