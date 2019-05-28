PKL season 7 to start from July 20; matches from 7.30 pm

The organisers of Pro League (PKL) Tuesday announced that the season 7 of the tournament will commence from July 20.

The organisers, Mashal Pvt Ltd, through a media statement issued here, also informed that the matches would now start at 7.30 pm.

Earlier, the matches used to begin at 8 pm.

"To improve the overall experience for spectators and television viewers, Season VII will commence each of its city-legs on Saturdays and matches will begin at 7:30 pm throughout," Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, PKL, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Bengaluru Bulls go into the seventh season as the defending champions.

