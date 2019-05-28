Steel demand may register 6-8 pc growth in FY'20: experts

Amid concerns about sluggish demand and threat from China, domestic may register a growth of 6-8 per cent in the current financial year, experts said on Tuesday.

The sector remained bullish on domestic demand for the current financial year amid short term concerns on sluggishness and threat from China, (Operations) Partha Sengupta said.

"We expect a demand growth of 6-7 per cent in FY'20," he said on the sidelines of The Metals Conclave organised by the and Industry.

The (INSDAG) was also of the view that the sector will script a growth of 7-8 per cent during the fiscal.

"The central government has been focusing on infrastructural projects like Sagarmala, Smart Cities and the new government would stick to its focus. I think is expected to grow by 7- 8 per cent in 2019-20," INSDAG said.

NMDC's former said the steel companies should expand with equity capital rather on debt fund.

He also said the PSU should be made available for expansion of the private sector.

The government should also take a view on long term contracts for iron-ore if it wants to achieve the steel production target of 300 million by 2030, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)