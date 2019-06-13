Platform for first-time entrepreneurs launched in city

A group of IIT and IIM alumni has launched a platform for first-time entrepreneurs to mentor them on ideation, networking and fund raising.

'Fincubation' is positioned to contribute to the startup ecosystem of in a meaningful way, a release said Thursday.

The platform will help budding entrepreneurs in ideation, feasibility testing, developing and validating business plans, business and entrepreneurship training, networking opportunities and fund raising, it said.

"We believe that the financial inclusion in our country has just begun, and we need more and more tech-enabled solution providers to cater to the various needs of retail participants," the release added.

