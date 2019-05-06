JUST IN
From Lok Sabha phase 5 polls to Bharti Airtel Q4 results, top events today
What is the urgency? SC on plea seeking CBI FIR into CJI harassment case

'What is the urgency? You have filed it and it will come up for hearing', said the SC bench

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday said a plea seeking a direction to the CBI to lodge an FIR into alleged conspiracy to fix Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in a "concocted, false sexual harassment" case will be heard in due course.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.

"What is the urgency? You have filed it and it will come up for hearing," the bench told petitioner advocate M L Sharma adding, "it will be listed in due course".

Sharma, who initially told the court that his plea be listed for hearing on May 8, later told the bench that he was not seeking urgent listing of the matter.

When Sharma said his plea be listed for hearing before the same bench which has dealt with a lawyer's affidavit claiming larger conspiracy to frame the CJI, Justice Bobde said, "We will see when it will be listed and before whom".
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 11:40 IST

