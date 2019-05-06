Top biz headlines: Hero's buyback for scooters, Anil Ambani vs Rahul & more

We have big expectations from Japan and China: Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi

With recovery underway in the US market, where it has already readied a specialty drugs pipeline, DILIP SHANGHVI, founder and managing director, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, tells Sohini Das he is now focusing on China and Japan. Read on...

In a first, Hero offers buyback for scooters: Own one for Rs 18.5 per day

Hero MotoCorp has launched a buyback scheme that offers resale price protection for five years for anyone buying a new scooter. The move is aimed at reviving flagging scooter sales, said a top company official. Called BuySurance, the scheme is the first of its kind in the two-wheeler market, claimed Sanjay Bhan, head, sales and after sales at Hero MotoCorp. Read on...

Anil Ambani takes on Rahul Gandhi, calls him a 'malicious liar'

The Anil Ambani group on Sunday took Congress President Rahul Gandhi head on by calling the latter’s allegations of crony capitalism against its chairman as “calumny, disinformation, distortion, and malicious lies.” Read on...



RBI, banks begin holding company model talks; norms to be finalised by Sept

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formally kick-started discussions with banks on the holding company (HoldCo) model, which will lead to cleaner equity holding structures within banking conglomerates. In the first round of interaction, banks expressed their willingness to transition to the HoldCo regime, but have sought a two-year window, given issues on the compliance front. Read on...

Tesla has a plan to revive its foundering solar biz: cut installation costs

At a time when most rooftop panel installers offer custom-designed arrays, the automaker is now only offering cookie-cutter systems, sold exclusively online. The cost-cutting strategy will also require customers to photograph meters and circuit breaker boxes, minimising the need for Tesla workers to visit homes. Read on...

TVS margins concern experts amid muted demand, increasing regulatory costs

Despite saying it expects better growth in 2019-20, analysts have concerns. The automobile maker says it expects an improvement in its margin, on the back of softer commodity prices and cost reduction, beside new product launches boosting growth in the domestic and export markets. Read on...

Carmakers expect monsoon, festive sales to revive business in H2FY20

Automobile companies, which are going through a rough phase, have said the second half of the ongoing financial year could see better business. According to them, slowing sales are likely to get a boost by a good festive season on the back of a favourable monsoon and also from pre-buying ahead of the switch (from April 2020) to the stricter Bharat Stage-VI (from the present BS-IV) emission norms. Read on...

Slowdown likely to ease after Lok Sabha elections, say FMCG CEOs

India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is seeing its worst slowdown in two years. March quarter (Q4) numbers of listed players such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dabur India, Godrej Consumer and Britannia, released over the past one week, point towards the same. Read on...

Bigbasket is charting next phase of growth by juggling offline, online play

Almost a decade after online grocers rushed to serve customers at the click of a mouse, the Indian consumer has yet to fully embrace online grocery shopping. A humble 4 per cent of the country’s grocery spending occurs online today, whereas other retail categories have witnessed much deeper e-commerce penetration — from 25 per cent for footwear and apparels to upwards of 50 per cent for mobile phones and books. Read on...

As Jet turns 26, employees gather at Delhi airport, see scope for revival

As turned 26 on Sunday, hundreds of employees of the now shuttered airline gathered at the airport here continuing with their pleas for saving the carrier. After running out of cash, the full service carrier temporarily shut down operations on April 17 and a bidding process is underway with final bidders expected to be known on May 10. Read on...