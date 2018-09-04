Gaurav Gogoi Tuesday said the 2019 election will be one where the people of will be on the one side and and on the other side.

The son of former Assam Tarun Gogoi, who was here to highlight the scams under the present NDA dispensation at the Centre, made a scathing attack at Prime Minister and the BJP for allegedly benefiting the croony capitalists while leaving out the middle class and the poor.

There are many issues facing the people of in the upcoming election. None of the promises made by the BJP and Modi have been fulfilled. Young people continue to be unemployed and are frustrated, Gogoi, MP, told mediapersons.

Our people are known for pluralism, unity in diversity but are now divided and fractured by the BJP, Gogoi, who is party in-charge of West Bengal, said.

The conduct of the during the Rafael deal in in 2015 is highly questionable as the government is ducking, diverting and escaping from revealing the truths, he said.

All of these and the 2019 election will be one where the people of will be on one side and and on the other side, Gogoi said.

Listing out the scams and anti-people policies of the NDA government, Gogoi said they began with passing the land acquisition in 2014 and in the following year, Lalit Modi gets recommendation to flee the country to UK.

In their third year, 100 have died when demonetisation was undertaken. Although it was supposedly aimed at the corrupt, those in the BJP camps benefitted.

In their fourth year, Gogoi said, a wanted took a picture with the Prime Minister while took citizenship in Antiqua where he (Narendra Modi) also visited.

And now, with the Rafael deal, instead of strengthening the security of the country, he (PM) is compromising it by reducing the number of Rafael jets from 126 to just 36 and compromising further by giving contracts to build these jets to a private company that has no track record of building fighter jets at all, the said.

