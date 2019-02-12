JUST IN
PM dedicates ESIC medical college, 510-bedded hospital to the nation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The central government is working to provide good quality medical care to every citizen of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said while dedicating an ESIC medical college and 510-bedded hospital in Faridabad to the nation

"This medical college will provide medical facilities to the workers and their family members of the region," the Labour Ministry quoted Modi as saying in a statement.

The ESIC medical college and 510-bedded hospital have been constructed at a cost of Rs 595 crore in a sprawling area of 30 acres, the ministry said.

The associated hospital is equipped with modern equipment and will provide medical services in all specialities as envisaged under ESI Act.

Services such as casualty/emergency, OPDs, wards, modular OTs, ICUs, dialysis, blood bank, radio diagnostics, amongst others will be available in the hospital. The college also has in-campus hostel for boys and girls and residence for doctors, nurses, staff.

Besides, the college will also provide indoor and outdoor sports facilities for extracurricular activities.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharati, Minister of State for Social Justice and Employment Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana's Minister of Industries, Environment and Industrial Training Vipul Goyal were also present on the occasion.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) provides comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death etc.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 19:35 IST

