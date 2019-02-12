PM dedicates ESIC medical college, 510-bedded hospital to the nation

The central government is working to provide good quality medical care to every citizen of the country, Modi Tuesday said while dedicating an and 510-bedded hospital in to the nation



"This medical college will provide medical facilities to the workers and their family members of the region," the quoted Modi as saying in a statement.

The and 510-bedded hospital have been constructed at a cost of Rs 595 crore in a sprawling area of 30 acres, the ministry said.

The associated hospital is equipped with modern equipment and will provide medical services in all specialities as envisaged under ESI Act.

Services such as casualty/emergency, OPDs, wards, modular OTs, ICUs, dialysis, blood bank, radio diagnostics, amongst others will be available in the hospital. The college also has in-campus hostel for boys and girls and residence for doctors, nurses, staff.

Besides, the college will also provide for extracurricular activities.

Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya, Manohar Lal Khattar, for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharati, for Social Justice and Employment Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana's Minister of Industries, Environment and Industrial Training Vipul Goyal were also present on the occasion.

The Corporation (ESIC) provides comprehensive like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death etc.

