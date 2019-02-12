Bhandari assault: We will be imposing life ban on Anuj Dedha, says DDCA President Sharma

The & Districts Association (DDCA) is all set to impose life ban on U-23 Dedha, who had physically assaulted former pacer for not selecting him in the state U-23 side.

Senior selection committee Bhandari was attacked by Dedha and his hired goons at the St Stephen's ground on Monday when he was watching a warm-up game of the senior team preparing for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Dedha along with 15 others attacked Bhandari with hockey sticks, bats and rods and the former pacer sustained injuries on his forehead and other body parts.

He was taken to hospital and subsequently discharged after treatment while Police arrested Dedha. He is currently under police custody.

DDCA Rajat told that there will be a meeting held on Wednesday to decide the quantum of punishment. He said as of now, life ban on Dedha seemed a mere formality.

"We have a meeting tomorrow but as our former has suggested, I think there is no other option left apart from imposing a life ban on this man Dedha. Whatever he has done, he only deserves exemplary punishment," told on Tuesday.

The DDCA informed that he has summoned all age group selectors as well as some distinguished former cricketers for a meeting.

"We need to discuss selection issues but I want to assure all selectors that they should continue to fearlessly select sides. I am with them. I have met the and requested him to ask the police authorities to probe all angles. I would like to know if there is any deep rooted conspiracy in this attack," added.

