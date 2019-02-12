India 'A' beat France 'A' 2-0 in women's hockey match

-
ALSO READ
Indian women's hockey team in semifinals of Youth Olympics
Hockey India announces U18 men's and women's teams for Youth Olympic Games
Youth Olympics silver-medallist Salima Tete named for junior women's hockey national camp
Defender Salima to lead Indian junior women against France
Hockey India names 20-member junior women's team for matches against France
-
The India 'A' women's hockey team defeated France 'A' 2-0 in the third match to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium here Tuesday.
Local girl Mumtaz Khan (42nd minute) and Sharmila Devi (60th) scored for the home team.
The match saw the visitors dominate in the opening minutes, but the Indian defense made sure they did not allow their opponents to draw the first blood.
After going through two goal-less quarters, India finally managed to break the deadlock in the 42nd minute through young striker Mumtaz.
The French had several chances in the match, but could not get past Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam.
Some reflex saves from the Indian custodian meant that the hosts took their lead into the last quarter.
An eventful last quarter saw both teams vie for the next goal of the match, but eventually it was India 'A' who were successful in their pursuit as they scored another field goal in the last minute to come out winners.
The India 'A' women's team will play their fourth and last match against France here on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU