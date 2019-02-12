India 'A' beat France 'A' 2-0 in women's hockey match

The 'A' women's team defeated 'A' 2-0 in the third match to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Stadium here Tuesday.

Local girl (42nd minute) and (60th) scored for the home team.

The match saw the visitors dominate in the opening minutes, but the Indian defense made sure they did not allow their opponents to draw the first blood.

After going through two goal-less quarters, finally managed to break the deadlock in the 42nd minute through young striker Mumtaz.

The French had several chances in the match, but could not get past Indian

Some reflex saves from the Indian meant that the hosts took their lead into the last quarter.

An eventful last quarter saw both teams vie for the next goal of the match, but eventually it was 'A' who were successful in their pursuit as they scored another field goal in the last minute to come out winners.

The India 'A' women's team will play their fourth and last match against here on Wednesday.

