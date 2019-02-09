JUST IN
PM inaugurates and lays foundation of projects worth Rs 4000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday inaugurated several projects and laid foundation stone of many vital schemes worth over Rs 4,000 crore for Arunachal Pradesh at a function here.

Modi laid the foundation stone for construction of greenfield Airport at Hollongi and inaugurated a retrofitted airport at Tezu in Lohit district through a remote.

He inaugurated the new Doordarshan channel for Arunachal Pradesh, DD Arun Prabha.

The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the 110 MW Pare Hydroelectric Plant and laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Jote.

The prime minister inaugurated 50 health and wellness centers in the state also through remote at the function at IG Park here.

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 11:25 IST

