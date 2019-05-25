JUST IN
After landslide win, PM Modi to visit Gujarat to seek mother's blessings

He will be in Gujarat on Sunday and on Monday he will go to Varanasi to meet the people of his constituency.

Press Trust of India 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and BJP President Amit Shah receive a grand welcome at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, he will be in Varanasi, the LS seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 479,000 votes.

"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," the prime minister tweeted.
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 10:35 IST

