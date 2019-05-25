After landslide win, PM Modi to visit Gujarat to seek mother's blessings

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections.
On Monday, he will be in Varanasi, the LS seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 479,000 votes.
"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," the prime minister tweeted.
