PM Modi inaugurates Chennai Metro Rail's final leg

Press Trust of India  |  Tirupur (TN) 

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated the last leg of the Chennai metro rail's blueline and declared six underground metro stations through video-conferencing.

In the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Modi flagged off Chennai Metro's passenger services.

The Prime Minister also laid a foundation stone for modernisation of Chennai International Airport, (Phase-II), a new integrated terminal building at Tiruchirappalli airport, and a 100-bedded ESI hospital here.

Modi also dedicated BPCL Ennore Coastal installation-- state-of-the-art and fully automated oil storage and distribution facilities, with a project cost of Rs 393 crore and a crude oil pipline from Chennai Port to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limted's Manali refinery.

First Published: Sun, February 10 2019.

