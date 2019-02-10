Seoul: US, NKorea officials to meet in Asia ahead of summit

The and North will meet again this month in an unidentified Asian country ahead of their leaders' planned second summit in in late February, South Korean officials said Sunday.

The for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, visited last week to work out details of the February 27-28 summit between and North Korean leader

After being briefed by Biegun about his discussions in North Korea, South Korea's presidential office said that the US and North used Biegun's trip as a chance to explain what concrete steps they want from each other.

South Korea's Chung Eui-yong, who met Biegun, reported that US-North diplomacy "is working well," said. He said a follow-up US- meeting ahead of the summit will take place in a third country in in the week that begins February 17.

In Pyongyang, Biegun and Kim Hyok Chol, North Korea's special representative for US affairs, discussed "advancing Trump and Kim's summit commitments of complete denuclearisation, transforming US-(North Korea) relations, and building a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," the said in a statement.

Trump and Kim met for their first summit in last June, during which Kim pledged to work toward the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula, without providing a clear timetable or roadmap. US-led diplomacy aimed at getting to abandon its nuclear program in return for outside concessions has since made little headway.

