Sean Bean, Jennifer Jason Leigh join sci-fi thriller 'Possessor'

Sean Bean, and are the latest addition to the cast of sci-fi thriller "Possessor".

The trio is joining and in Brandon Cronenburg's second feature.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film is being produced by Fraser Ash, Niv Fichman, and of Rhombus Media, and of

The team is slated to start production in April on location in

Cronenberg will be directing from his own script, which follows (Riseborough), an agent for a secretive organisation that uses to inhabit other people's bodies, driving them to commit assassinations for the benefit of high-paying clients.

But something goes wrong on a routine job, and she soon finds herself trapped in the mind of an unwitting suspect (Abbott) whose appetite for violence turns out to rival her own.

Film's Gary Hamilton, Ying Ye, and will serve as executive producers, alongside and of Leeding Media, and of Elevation Pictures and

