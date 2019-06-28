PM Modi meets Angela Merkel, discusses ways to deepen Indo-German relations

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed ways to deepen the Indo-German relations and enhance cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence and cyber security.
The two leaders met in this Japanese port city on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.
"Further enriching a cherished friendship. PM @narendramodi met Chancellor Merkel of #Germany on the margins of #G20OsakaSummit.
Discussed enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, E-mobility, cyber security, railway modernisation & skill development. @eoiberlin," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Chancellor Merkel also congratulated Modi on the recent electoral victory, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet "Giving impetus to friendship with Germany. Chancellor Merkel and PM @narendramodi discuss ways to diversify and deepen India-Germany ties," the PMO tweeted.
Germany is India's largest trade partner in the 28-member European Union bloc.
Giving impetus to friendship with Germany. Chancellor Merkel and PM @narendramodi discuss ways to diversify and deepen India-Germany ties. Chancellor Merkel also congratulated PM Modi on the recent electoral victory. pic.twitter.com/ht0TNcPDAY— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 28, 2019
In 2016-17, the bilateral trade turnover was $18.76 billion, with India exporting goods worth $7.18 billion to Germany and importing German products worth $11.58 billion, according to German media.
Further enriching a cherished friendship. PM @narendramodi met Chancellor Merkel of #Germany on the margins of #G20OsakaSummit. Discussed enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, E-mobility, cyber security, railway modernisation & skill development. @eoiberlin pic.twitter.com/qvuez8a525— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2019
