PM Modi praises NGO's efforts towards eradicating hunger

Ahead of arriving in Vrindavan to serve meal to underprivileged schoolchildren, Monday praised the efforts of an NGO towards eradicating hunger from the country.

"I will be in Vrindavan today for a unique programme- to mark the serving of the 3rd billionth meal by the Congratulations to all those associated with this mission. Their efforts towards eradicating hunger are exemplary," he tweeted.

The will also unveil a ceremonial plaque at the event to mark the serving of "3rd billionth meal" by at in this holy city.

A massive stage has been erected at the venue and beautifully decked up.

"The will serve to about 20 schoolchildren from underprivileged background in the campus, marking the three billionth meal offered by Akshaya Patra," Naveena Neerada Dasa, the in ISKCON, said.

Funded by for (ISKCON), Akshaya Patra is a not-for-profit organisation that works with the government on mid-day meal schemes.

The foundation has a state-of-the-art kitchen in Vrindavan and will serve to children near the facility.

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Prakash Javadekar, BJP's will also join the

"Arrangements have been made for over 10,500 people, including parents, teachers of schoolchildren, our donors and other well-wishers of the foundation, and enclosures have been made for them," Dasa told.

The prime minister and the UP will address the gathering, he said.

will also pay floral tribute at the Vigraha of Srila Prabhupad, the Acharya of ISCKON, the said.

This would be the prime minister's "first visit to the Chadrodaya Mandir campus" and elaborate arrangements have been made for it, Dasa said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)