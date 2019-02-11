Jimmy Carter wins 2019 Grammy award for spoken word album

-
Former US President Jimmy Carter won his second Grammy Award for spoken word album for his biography "Faith A Journey For All".
In 2016, Carter, the 39th president of the United States, won his first Grammy award for another one of his works, "A Full Life: Reflections at 90".
The spoken word category includes poetry, audio books, and storytelling. Other nominees in the category were Courtney B. Vance for "Accessory to War," David Sedaris for "Calypso," Questlove for "Creative Quest," and Tiffany Haddish for "The Last Black Unicorn."
Last year's winner was Carrie Fisher for her final book "The Princess Diarist".
Carter is not the only US President to win a Grammy. In the past, Bill Clinton received two Grammys, one for spoken word album 2005 for "My Life", and another for spoken word children's album for "Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf/Beintus: Wolf Tracks with Mikhail Gorbachev and Sophia Loren. Former President Barack Obama also won spoken word album in 2008 for "The Audacity of Hope".
Carter has also become the third-oldest winner in Grammy history. He follows comedian George Burns, who won a spoken word Grammy in 1991 at the age of 95, and blues musician Pinetop Perkins, who won the traditional blues album Grammy in 2011 at age 97.
