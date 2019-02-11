Jimmy Carter wins 2019 Grammy award for spoken word album

Former US won his second Award for spoken word album for his biography "Faith A Journey For All".

In 2016, Carter, the 39th of the United States, won his first award for another one of his works, "A Full Life: Reflections at 90".

The spoken word category includes poetry, audio books, and storytelling. Other nominees in the category were for "Accessory to War," David Sedaris for "Calypso," Questlove for "Creative Quest," and Tiffany Haddish for "The Last Black Unicorn."



Last year's winner was for her final book "The Diarist".

Carter is not the only US to win a In the past, received two Grammys, one for spoken word album 2005 for "My Life", and another for spoken word children's album for "Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf/Beintus: Wolf Tracks with and Former President also won spoken word album in 2008 for "The Audacity of Hope".

Carter has also become the third-oldest winner in Grammy history. He follows George Burns, who won a spoken word 1991 at the age of 95, and Pinetop Perkins, who won the traditional blues album 2011 at age 97.

