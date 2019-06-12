PM not to fly over Pakistan while travelling to Bishkek: MEA

will not fly over the Pakistani airspace while travelling to Kyrgyz capital on Wednesday to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the said.

It said the will fly over Oman, and several Central Asian countries countries to reach

requested to let Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace when he travels to accorded an "in principle" approval to India's request.

"The government of had explored two options for the route to be taken by the VVIP aircraft to Bishkek. A decision has now been taken that the VVIP aircraft will fly via Oman, and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek," said.

He was responding to regarding the route to be taken by prime minister's aircraft while travelling to Bishkek.

is also attending the meeting of the regional grouping.

Modi leaves for Bishkek on Wednesday on a two-day visit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)