JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

How forces keep VIPs safe during campaign: Over 2,000 commandos, 120 officers, volumes of intel data

Violence in communally-sensitive Bhaderwah valley in J-K, Curfew clamped
Business Standard

PM should apologise over Pragya's remark on Godse: Digvijaya

Press Trust of India  |  Ujjain 

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah should apologise over Pragya Singh Thakur's remark that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a "patriot".

Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur, who is contesting the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against Digvijaya Singh, Thursday kicked up a row as she called Godse a "patriot".

Talking to a news channel at Agar Malwa in Madhya Pradesh, she said, "Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt' (patriot), he is and will remain a 'deshbhakt'..."

Condemning her statement, Digvijaya Singh said praising Godse was not patriotism, but an "anti-national" act.

"Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh should apologise to the country. I condemn the words used against the Father of the Nation. Nathuram Godse was a killer and eulogising him is not patriotism, but an anti-national act," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters here.

Recently, actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan had said that free India's first terrorist was a "Hindu", a reference to Nathuram Godse.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 18:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements