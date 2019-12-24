PM Modi to inaugurate 25-ft Vajpayee's statue in Lucknow on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of former prime minister at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The event coincides with the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times -- 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

The venue in the high security zone of the state capital has been sanitised, keeping in view the recent state-wide agitation against the amended citizenship law.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Medical University here for which the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to transfer 50 acres of land.