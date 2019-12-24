PM Modi to inaugurate 25-ft Vajpayee's statue in Lucknow on Wednesday

JUST IN
WB Governor convenes meeting of all VCs and education secretary on Jan 13
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

File photo of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in New Delhi | PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The event coincides with the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times -- 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

The venue in the high security zone of the state capital has been sanitised, keeping in view the recent state-wide agitation against the amended citizenship law.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University here for which the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to transfer 50 acres of land.
