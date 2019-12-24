Cabinet approves Rs 3,941 crore for NPR, Rs 8,754 crore for Census 2021

JUST IN
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the conduct of Census of India 2021 and updating of National Population Register (NPR).

Briefing reporters about the decisions of cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said no document is being sought and the information will be self-declared.

"It is self-declaration, no document, no bio-metric is required for it," he said.

He said cabinet has approved the expenditure of Rs 8,754.23 crore for Census of India 2021 and Rs. 3,941.35 crore for NPR.

He said census is held every 10 years and NPR was started during the UPA government.

The minister said people will not be required to fill forms and information will be gathered on a mobile app.
First Published: Tue, December 24 2019. 16:26 IST

