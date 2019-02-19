PM unveils electric locomotive in Varanasi

Tuesday flagged off an electric locomotive converted from a engine at the Works (DLW) in his constituency here.

In a first, the Indian Railways has converted a locomotive into an electric one, as part of efforts to completely electrify the broad

Immediately after landing here, the reached DLW and flagged off the electric locomotive.He also inspected the engine from inside.

The work on the project began on December 22, 2017 and from concept to execution of the conversion of the diesel locomotive to electric was carried out in just 69 days, railway officials said.

In keeping with the 100 per cent electrification and de-carbonization agenda, DLW has developed a new prototype electric locomotive converted from diesel locomotive.

The will also visit the to participate in the birth of the and attend several other programmes besides laying the foundation stone of projects worth several hundred crores.

He will also address a public meeting later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)