166-year-old Byculla railway station to be revamped soon

railway station, one of the oldest and busiest suburban stations on the Central Railway line, is all set to get a makeover.

An NGO has secured permission from the Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) and the railway authorities to carry out the restoration work of the 166-year-old station, a said on Thursday.

"Recently, 'I Love Mumbai', an NGO signed an MOU with the division of the Central Railway for restoration and beautification work of station," Sunil Udasi, of the CR, said.

"The work will be carried out in consultation with renowned heritage conservationists. It will commence shortly and Mumbaikars will soon be able to see the crowning glory of afresh," he added.

The NGO led by Shaina NC, would embark on the restoration work in association with conservation architect As part of the move, dumping yards near would be converted into gardens.

Byculla was one of the original stations when the Bombay-Thane railway was inaugurated in April 1853. The construction of the present building of the station started in 1887 and completed in 1891.

"This historic railway station is in a dire need of restoration in a holistic manner. It has one of the most imposing facades in south and is among the landmark stations in the area. Restoration work is needed for the main building and the front facade," Shaina NC said.

She said she wants to dedicate this restoration work to her father Nana Chudasama, who died recently.

"Different works, such as removal of insensitive ad hoc additions on the facade, its makeover, removal of from the stone facade, cleaning of stained masonry, restoration of damaged doors and windows, removal and upgradation of and electrical wiring, are planned to be undertaken," she said.

The CR termed this initiative as part of the railways' beautification and safety "mission".

"Indian railways is in a mission mode, be it safety, security, cleanliness, station beautification, etc. Many NGOs, schools and colleges have come forward in support of this," Udasi said.

