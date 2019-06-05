PM wishes Indian cricket team for world cup

Wednesday sent his best wishes to the Indian team for the world cup, saying "win the game and win hearts too".

"As #TeamIndia begins it's #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire team," he said as takes on

He hoped that the tournament witnesses good and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.

"Win the game and win hearts too," tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)