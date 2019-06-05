JUST IN
Business Standard

PM wishes Indian cricket team for world cup

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday sent his best wishes to the Indian cricket team for the world cup, saying "win the game and win hearts too".

"As #TeamIndia begins it's #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire team," he said as India takes on South Africa.

He hoped that the tournament witnesses good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.

"Win the game and win hearts too," Modi tweeted.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 16:20 IST

