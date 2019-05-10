PNB Housing Finance shares jump nearly 13% after March quarter results

Shares of zoomed nearly 13 per cent Friday after the company reported a 51 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for March 2019 quarter.

The scrip jumped 12.08 per cent to close at Rs 782.35 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 13.57 per cent to Rs 792.80.

On the NSE, shares climbed 12.80 per cent to close at Rs 790.

In terms of traded volume, 3.68 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over 46 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE.

The company Thursday reported a 51 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 379.77 crore for March 2019 quarter as against Rs 251.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income (consolidated) during the quarter rose 31 per cent to Rs 2,148.19 crore as compared with Rs 1,638.48 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 0.48 per cent of the loan assets as on March 31, 2019 as against 0.33 per cent at the end of March 2018.