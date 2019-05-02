PNB Housing to raise $1 bn from foreign mkts in one or more tranches

Thursday said it will raise up to USD 1 billion (around Rs 6,954 crore) from foreign markets, and additional Rs 10,000 crore by issuing bonds.

The board meeting scheduled for May 9 will consider approval of "fund raising by way of external commercial borrowings up to USD 1 billion in one or more tranches", said in a regulatory filing.

The board will also consider the issuance of secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 10,000 crore in tranches, it said.

The housing arm of the will announce the fourth quarter results on May 9.

