Kotak Mahindra Bank consolidated Q4 net profit up 13.9% at Rs 2,038 crore

Bank reported a 13.9 per cent rise in its March 2019 quarter (Q4) consolidated net profit, on account of higher interest and fee income.

after tax (PAT) at the consolidated level rose to Rs 2,038 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 1,730 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY18). Total consolidated income rose 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,823 crore, said the bank in a filing to the exchanges on Tuesday.

At the standalone level, the bank reported a 25 per cent rise in net to Rs 1,408 crore, against Rs 1,124 crore in the year-ago quarter. For the full year, the bank’s consolidated stood at Rs 7,204 crore in FY19, up 16 per cent from Rs 6,201 crore in FY18.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances on a consolidated basis fell to 1.94 per cent for the March quarter, against 1.95 per cent in the year-ago quarter, but it was five basis points higher than in the December 2018 quarter. Net NPA stood at 0.7 per cent for the March quarter, against 0.86 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 0.67 per cent in the December quarter.

Consolidated net interest margin for the March 2019 quarter stood at 4.46 per cent, against 4.29 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.9 per cent in Q4 from 18.4 per cent a year ago.

Advances, on a standalone basis, as on March 2019, were up by 21.2 per cent to Rs 2.06 trillion against Rs 1.7 trillion as on March 2018.

Deposits grew 17 per cent from Rs 1.93 trillion in Q4 FY18 to Rs 2.26 trillion in March 2019 quarter at the standalone level with low-cost current and savings accounts (CASA) deposits at 52.5 per cent from 50.7 per cent a year ago.

The bank’s board recommended dividend of Rs. 0.80 paise per equity share. The bank’s stock was trading 0.66 per cent higher at Rs 1387 on BSE, at 3:15 PM.