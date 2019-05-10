'Polarisation' replaced 'development' in Modi's speeches: NCP

The NCP Friday targeted Prime Minister after featured him on the cover of its international edition with a controversial headline.

The American magazine's May 20, 2019 international editions - the Europe, and Africa, and South Pacific - feature the cover story with the main headline "India's Divider in Chief". Its secondary headline reads " the Reformer".

alleged that the issue of development has disappeared from the latter's poll speeches and it is replaced by polarisation based on caste and religion.

"(The issue of) development has disappeared from the speeches of Modi long back and it has been replaced by polarisation based on caste and religion. It stands proven due to the cover of @TIME too," Patil tweeted.

Patil observed that the magazine had praised Modi in 2015, but added the new headline marks a major departure from the situation prevailing then.

The article "India's Divider in Chief" is written by Aatish Taseer, son of Indian and late Pakistani

The article also said the opposition party has little to offer other than the dynastic principle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)