Business Standard

US-China trade talks resume amid tariffs

AFP  |  Washington 

Trade talks between the United States and China entered a second day on Friday, hours after Washington more than doubled import duties on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese merchandise.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He waved to the news media as he was greeted by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

President Donald Trump has accused China of backsliding on core components of a potential trade agreement after months of negotiations, an allegation Beijing rejects.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 19:46 IST

