Police await medical report in rape case

The police are waiting for the medical test reports of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by her neighbour's relative inside her accomodation at Fort William, the Eastern Command headquarter of the Indian Army here, a senior officer said.
The test results are awaited. It will help us in our investigation. Hopefully, we will get the report by today, the police officer said.
The police has been grilling the accused, identified as Sagar Mallick.
Sagar Mallick is not an Army employee or a resident of Fort William. He had come to his relative's quarters a few days ago, the police said.
His relative is a steward at the Army Officers' Institute and stays at his quarters in the Fort William.
Mallick had allegedly raped the 12-yr-old daughter of a civilian employee on June 15.
The civilian employee's residence is located at Old Bapu Lane inside the Fort William.
A case was registered against the accused on the basis of an FIR lodged by the girl's mother.
The police had gone to Fort William in search of the accused on June 16, but he had fled.
Subsequently, Mallick was arrested from a hideout in the city on June 18, he said.
