Minor raped inside Army's Eastern Command hq, accused held

A minor girl was raped inside the Fort William, headquarter here, and the accused was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a Group D staff of the Army, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The alleged incident took place in the evening of Saturday inside the residence of the girl, the daughter of another employee of the Army, when her parents were not at home, police said.

Their residence was located at Old Bapu Lane inside the

The accused fled after committing the crime and he was arrested on Tuesday night, police said.

When produced before a local court, the accused was sent to police custody till June 24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)