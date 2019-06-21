Not thinking about semis yet, says Finch

Australian Aaron said that the five-time world champions are not thinking about the semifinals just yet despite making it to the top of the 10-team points table.

Australia, who have 10 points from six games, are steadily inching closer towards the semifinals. The reigning champions have won all their matches apart from the loss against tournament favourites

The defending champions have three games in hand.

"Not yet thinking about semis. Hopefully, we will secure a place in the top four," said after his side's 48-run win against

Opener (166) inspired to a formidable 381 for five at on Thursday. Bangladesh, in contention for producing a record chase, put up a valiant effort with the bat but fell short by 48 runs.

Opener (62) and (41) made useful contributions before Mushfiqur Rahim (102 not out) and Mahmudullah (69) put on 127 for the fifth wicket.

"Every time there was a partnership going, there were a few butterflies. We have been pretty consistent. We have guys who have experience. Having good partnerships with bat and ball is important," Finch said.

were uncharacteristically sloppy in the field and the expressed his disappointment.

"It was disappointing actually. We always pride ourselves on our fielding and we were quite sloppy despite the wet conditions at the beginning. No excuses there," Finch said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)