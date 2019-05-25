Police constable terminated from service for assisting murder accused

A police was terminated from service here for allegedly assisting and providing shelter to a murder accused, officials said Saturday.

The accused constable, Praveen, was involved in several criminal acts and gave shelter to notorious criminal and murder accused Ankit Bhadu last year, they said.

had allegedly provided Bhadu a vehicle, and other facilities after Bhadu murdered a man in Sriganganagar, they said.

"The has been terminated from service after approval from the police headquarters," Bikaner SP Pradeep said.

Bhadu was killed in a police encounter in in February this year.

