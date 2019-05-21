Police crack Vajreshwari temple dacoity; five held

Police Tuesday claimed to have the May 10 committed in famous temple in Maharashtra's district by arresting five persons from various villages, a said.

Police also recovered Rs 2.83 lakh out of Rs 7.10 lakh cash stolen from the temple, which is located in taluka, around 75 km away from

A gang of about half a dozen dacoits, armed with swords, had allegedly looted Rs 7 lakh cash from the temple in the wee hours of May 10 by tying up the only

Superintendent of Police told reporters that the accused were arrested from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and from villages in Jawhar and Shahapur talukas.

He said the accused conducted recce of the entire Ganeshpuri locality during recently-concluded religious fair before committing the

"Six teams were fanned out to trace criminals involved in the case," said the

According to sources in local police, more than 50 personnel camped in forest areas for days to trace the accused as they hailed from interior villages.

The arrested men are identified as Govind Gimbal, 35, Vineet Surji Chimda, 19, Bharat Wagh, 22, Jagdish Navtare, 26 and his brother Pravin Navtare, 22, the SP said, adding that Gimbal and absconding accused are the masterminds of the

The investigating team will be rewarded for their work, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)