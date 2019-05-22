JUST IN
Police protection for Vivek Oberoi

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Actor Vivek Oberoi has been provided protection, a police official said Wednesday evening.

There were intelligence inputs about threat to the Bollywood actor, the official said.

Oberoi was provided with two personal security officers Wednesday, he said.

A police vehicle has also been parked outside his residence here, the official added.

Oberoi courted controversy recently when he tweeted a meme related to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life. He deleted the tweet and apologized after receiving flak on social media.

Oberoi stars in the role of Narendra Modi in a soon- to-be-released biopic on the prime minister.

Wed, May 22 2019.

