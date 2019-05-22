Renee Zellweger weighs in on potential fourth 'Bridget Jones' film

says she would love to reprise her iconic role as Jones in the fourth follow-up in the series.

The said she would want to see what the character is up to after she got a somewhat fairytale ending in the most recent " Jones's Baby" (2016).

"(It could be) ' Jones: The Menopause'," Zellweger, 50, joked.

"No, I know Helen's (Fielding) written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I'll go running," she said in an appearance on "The Talk".

Based on Helen Fielding's book series, the first two in the franchise are -- "Bridget Jones's Diary" (2001) and "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" (2004).

The author's "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy", which was published in 2013, is yet to be adapted for screen.

"Bridget Jones's Baby" was drawn from her columns for UK newspaper, The Independent.

Zellweger will next be seen in drama "What/If". She will also portray Hollywood icon in a biopic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)