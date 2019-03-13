JUST IN
Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and JK Simmons to star in comedy 'Palm Springs'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and JK Simmons will be seen sharing screen space in a comedy titled "Palm Springs".

The film is the first project from Limelight, which starts shooting next month, reported Deadline.

Penned by "Lodge 49" fame Andy Siara, the movie will be directed by Max Barbakow.

The synopsis of the film reads: When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honour Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

Samberg is also attached as producer along with Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter of Party Over Here.

The film will shoot in Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 10:30 IST

