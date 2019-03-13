Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and JK Simmons to star in comedy 'Palm Springs'

Andy Samberg, and JK Simmons will be seen sharing screen space in a comedy titled "Palm Springs".

The film is the first project from Limelight, which starts shooting next month, reported Deadline.

Penned by "Lodge 49" fame Andy Siara, the movie will be directed by

The synopsis of the film reads: When carefree of honour Sarah have a chance encounter at a wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

is also attached as along with Akiva Schaffer, and of Party Over Here.

The film will shoot in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)